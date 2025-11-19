DMK leader calls for PM Modi's assassination; echoes of Rajiv Gandhi's murder

New Delhi: DMK Tenkasi South District Secretary V. Jayabalan has unleashed a shocking death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that Tamil Nadu can only prosper if the PM is “finished off.”

This grotesque hate, captured on video during a party event, comes just ahead of PM Modi's visit to Coimbatore, exposing the depths of lawlessness and hate-mongering thriving under the DMK regime, a state infamous for turning such vile threats into bloody reality, as seen in the horrific assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi on Tamil soil.

“(PM) Modi is attempting to steal your votes. He is another Narakasura. Tamil Nadu would improve only if he is finished off,” Jayabalan could be heard speaking in Tamil.

Comparing the Prime Minister to the demon Narakasura – a figure slain in Hindu mythology – Jayabalan's words are nothing short of an open call for assassination.

What's even more appalling is the presence of senior DMK figures like Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar and Sankarankovil MLA E. Raja, who stood by as mute spectators, offering not a whisper of objection. Their deafening silence appears to be a full-throated endorsement of this barbaric extremism.

This chilling threat hits harder when you recall Tamil Nadu's dark history: the cold-blooded murder of Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, by an LTTE suicide bomber.

That assassination, carried out in the heart of the state, stemmed from simmering regional hatred and political vendettas – much like the poison Jayabalan is spewing today.

Back then, DMK's own tangled sympathies with separatist elements only fueled the fire, and now, under their rule, such death calls are being normalized again. Is this the legacy DMK wants to revive – a state where threats against national leaders morph into explosive tragedies?

BJP leaders slammed this as the pinnacle of DMK's poisonous politics. Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief, blasted the incident on X, calling it “shocking” and highlighting how the DMK MP and MLA's inaction normalizes hate-filled threats against the nation's leader.

“This is the lawlessness that thrives under the DMK regime, where hate-filled extremism is normalised and party leaders feel emboldened to issue death threats against the Prime Minister,” Malviya thundered.

He demanded to know if CM M.K. Stalin would continue his “studied silence” or finally muster the spine to arrest this dangerous offender.