DMK leader Regupathy slams Amit Shah, says Udhayanidhi will become CM

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu), Aug 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would become the chief minister in the future and there is no doubt about it at all, DMK leader and State Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy said here on Saturday.

Responding to accusations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Regupathy said that in the past it was claimed by political rivals that even DMK chief M K Stalin will not be able to become the chief minister.

The DMK chief, belying such claims, made it to the office of chief minister successfully.

Similarly, Udhayanidhi Stalin will also become the chief minister in the future and there is no doubt about it, the minister said.

To Shah's comment of "uprooting" DMK from power, Regupathy said the roots of the DMK runs so deep that Shah will not be able to even find the roots.

"Shah cannot even shake the roots," he said.

On August 22, taking a swipe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah said her only agenda was to make her son Rahul Gandhi the prime minister. Similarly, the only agenda of Stalin was to make his son Udhayanidhi the chief minister.

Both will not fructify as the NDA will emerge victorious, Shah asserted addressing a BJP booth workers sammelan in Tirunelveli.

On Shah's remark that Stalin does not have any right to describe the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill as a "black bill," Regupathy said his party believed in the judiciary and not the "black bill" brought in by the BJP regime.

That "black bill" getting passed in Parliament is remote and even if it was going to be adopted, the party lawyers will be able to successfully challenge its validity in court, Regupathy expressed confidence.

To a question, the DMK leader said that the outcome of the 2026 Assembly election will teach Shah a lesson that the electoral scenario in Tamil Nadu was entirely different from other parts of the country.

"Shah does not know Tamil Nadu's (electoral) scenario," he said, adding the DMK would retain power in the state.

Shah had expressed confidence that in Tamil Nadu a regime of the BJP, AIADMK and other constituents of the NDA will form the government following a win in the 2026 Assembly election. PTI VGN VGN KH