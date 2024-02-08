DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin takes jibe at Centre over tax devolution

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday demanded that the BJP regime at the Centre ensure 'fair tax devolution' to the state, at least during the fag end of its tenure.

During the past five years, though Tamil Nadu has contributed Rs 6 lakh crore by way of taxes to the Centre, only Rs 1.58 lakh crore was the tax devolution to the state.

However, Uttar Pradesh was given approximately Rs 7 lakh crore while it remitted Rs 3.41 lakh crore in taxes to the Union government.

"Please provide us fair tax devolution, at least now, during the fag end of your tenure," Udhayanidhi, also the DMK youth wing secretary, said in a post on X.

Udhayanidhi, referring to him presiding over government events in Erode district on Thursday, said the DMK regime was paying special attention in the implementation of schemes that accorded primacy for the development of every district in the state.

As part of such efforts, he said he laid foundation stones for several new schemes and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Erode district.

He launched over 60 schemes worth Rs 209 crore, to be implemented, under the aegis of nine departments including municipal administration, agriculture and school education. PTI VGN ROH