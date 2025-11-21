DMK-led alliance to hold protests against Centre on paddy procurement

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will hold protests in the delta districts criticising the ruling BJP at the Centre for rejecting the state's request to relax moisture content norms for paddy procurement.

Hitting out at the union government for betraying the farmers of Tamil Nadu and putting their livelihoods at stake for not providing the relief for the crops damaged by heavy rain and for not increasing the moisture content limit, the protest would be held in Thanjavur on November 23 and in Thiruvarur on November 24 at 10 am, a release said on Friday.

In a social media post on November 20, Stalin said the Centre had turned down Tamil Nadu's plea to allow procurement of paddy with a higher moisture content in view of heavy northeast monsoon rains in the Cauvery delta and other districts. PTI VIJ VIJ KH