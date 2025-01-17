DMK legal wing to discuss 'one nation, one election' initiative of Centre

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) The DMK legal wing will discuss several crucial issues, including the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Central government, at it's third state conference here on January 18, the party said on Friday.

State Law Minister S Regupathy will hoist the party flag at the conference which will be held at St George's Anglo Indian School. Party general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will inaugurate. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin would address the event later in the evening.

"There would be a panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former CEC S Y Quraishi, and senior journalist N Ram will take part in it," the party said.

The conference would also discuss other issues, including "Dravidam and economic transformation." PTI JSP KH