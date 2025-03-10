DMK member Maran's remark draw sharp rebuke from LS Speaker

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Certain remarks by DMK member Dayanidhi Maran on Monday in Lok Sabha drew a sharp rebuke from Speaker Om Birla who warned him of strong action.

It was not immediately clear what Maran said when Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange over the National Education Policy.

"Be careful while speaking, whatever you said was not on record. Had it been on record, I would have ensured proper action against you.

"I will do it. You say the same thing on record and I will take action against you immediately," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Addressing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Speaker asked the government to bring a resolution for action against Maran.

"If the government doesn't bring a resolution, I will have to act," Birla said, adding that he will not tolerate any harm to the dignity of the House.

"The House will be run with dignity. If someone tries to overstep or harm its dignity, there will be action," the Speaker said.

Rijiju stepped in to condemn the remarks made by Maran. He assured the Speaker of action after taking a sense of the House.

The parliamentary affairs minister said the Lok Sabha Speaker has always given a fair opportunity to everyone and has never discriminated against anyone.

"I condemn the remarks made by Maran. If necessary, after taking the sense of the House we will take action," Rijiju said. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS