DMK members directly involved in distributing SIR forms, claims AIADMK

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) AIADMK senior and former state minister D Jayakumar claimed that the ruling DMK was encouraging its party members to distribute the forms during the ongoing SIR in Tamil Nadu.

In certain areas, the booth level officers were unable to explain the details sought by the electorate while distributing the forms at the doorsteps, he alleged.

"Certain officials who were partisan towards the DMK are not ensuring the Special Intensive Revision a smooth exercise. The DMK party members could be seen distributing the forms for updation, though the BLOs ought to distribute them to the voters," Jayakumar said.

He claimed that the number of forms issued to the people increased abnormally in the Sholinganallur constituency and this only showed that the BLOs did not distribute those forms.

Speaking to reporters here on November 13, Jayakumar said the AIADMK would submit a memorandum to the Election Commission of India over the "irregularities and intervention", he said. PTI JSP JSP KH