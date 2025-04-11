DMK removes Ponmudy from party post over remarks on Shaivism-Vaishnavism

Chennai: Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy was on Friday removed from a key party post in the wake of a row over his remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism that drew widespread criticism, including from DMK MP Kanimozhi.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that Ponmudy was being "relieved from the party's deputy general secretary post." Stalin made the announcement in a statement, but did not attribute any reasons for the action.

The move came close on the heels of the minister's apparently distasteful remarks leading to a controversy, with the opposition BJP demanding Ponmudy's sacking from the cabinet.

A video of the minister making the purported remarks in the context of a sex worker has gone viral. There was no immediate response from Ponmudy, the state Forest minister.

Sharing Ponmudy's video on X, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said, "Whether it’s DMK, Congress, TMC, or RJD—members of the I.N.D.I. Alliance seem united not by ideology, but by a shared disdain for Hindu beliefs and a relentless pursuit of minority appeasement. Their politics thrives on insult, provocation, and calculated disrespect toward the majority community."

After Udhayanidhi Stalin’s disgraceful attack on Sanatan Dharma, DMK Minister K. Ponmudy has now taken the baton of Hindu-bashing forward.



At a public event, Ponmudy recounted a vulgar anecdote involving a prostitute and a man, where he mockingly reduced sacred Hindu symbols to… pic.twitter.com/boB0ECWx0a — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 11, 2025

"Minister Ponmudy continuing in his post is shameful.... CM Stalin, will you order Ponmudy's arrest," Narayanan Thirupathy, Vice-President of the BJP's TN unit said in a social media post.

He has maligned the women of Tamil Nadu with his comments, the BJP leader alleged.

Kanimozhi also hit out at her party colleague.

She said, "The recent speech of minister Ponmudy is not acceptable." "For whatever reason he had spoken, such vulgar words are condemnable," she said in a post on 'X.' Thirupathy welcomed Kanimozhi criticising Ponmudy.

Ponmudy had earlier courted controversy, linking north Indians with selling pani puri.

Taking a dig at those who insist jobs will be available for those who learn Hindi, he had wondered who were selling pani puri in the city (Coimbatore) now, an obvious reference to the predominantly Hindi-speaking vendors involved in the trade.