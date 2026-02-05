DMK minister under fire for 'north Indians come to TN to sell panipuri' remark

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), Feb 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister and senior DMK leader M R K Panneerselvam has sparked a fresh political row following his remarks regarding north Indian migrants and the nature of jobs they undertake in the state.

The comments, made during a public address in Mathuranthakam in this district recently, drew asharp rebuke from the BJP, which accused the ruling DMK of inciting hatred. The AIADMK also hit out against its archrival.

The ruling DMK defended the minister, claiming he was contrasting the state of development in the respective regions.

In a video clip from the event, the minister is seen contrasting the educational progress of Tamil Nadu's youth with the socio-economic status of migrants.

"North Indians come to Tamil Nadu only to sell panipuri, work in construction (sector), and wipe tables," Panneerselvam said. He added that while migrants are engaged in such labour, "people over here (in Tamil Nadu) are studying well." Stating that the minister's remarks were "highly condemnable," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said people came to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood, but they were given a raw deal.

"You would have seen how a migrant worker from Odisha was beaten. And he went back. And you would have also known that a couple and their child from Bihar were murdered. They don't get a safe home for contributing to the development and welfare of Tamil Nadu economy, that's how they are treated," he told PTI Videos.

A majority of the brown collared work was taken care of by the migrant workers who contributed significantly to the state economy.

"That's why we proudly say that Tamil Nadu is second largest economy in India and making such derogatory remarks clearly shows the mindset of DMK," Sathyan said.

The state always took pride in saying "Vandharai Vaazha Vaikkum Thamizhagam", which meant it shelters anybody who comes to Tamil Nadu in search of living and livelihoods, he stressed.

Contending that the Agriculture minister did not belittle the migrant workers from the north, DMK leader T K S Elangovan said the situation of north Indian workers coming to Tamil Nadu for employment was because the government there did not provide proper education and employment opportunities for its people.

"No, no, its about the other states treating their people. They are not giving proper education. Their system of education is against their growth. That's why they are coming here. Tamil Nadu is providing good education and employment and is also treating people from other states in a decent way," he said.

In fact, this was what Panneerselvam had highlighted. The situation in the BJP-ruled states was not like in Tamil Nadu.

"They are not giving good education or employment. They don't care about their people because BJP is a religious group and not political," he charged.

The minister had said that the BJP was not for the people of the country.

"He didn't mean anything wrong. They come here to work because the BJP-ruled states do not give proper education," Elangovan said responding to the minister's controversial remarks.

Reacting strongly to the remarks, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran took to 'X' to condemn the minister’s "arrogant" speech. He alleged that such statements are particularly dangerous given the recent instances of hostility toward migrants in the state.

"I strongly condemn DMK minister M R K Panneerselvam for mocking north Indians by saying they come to Tamil Nadu only to sell panipuri, do construction work, and wipe tables," Nagenthran posted. He further demanded that the minister "immediately tender a public apology for his arrogant speech." The BJP leader invoked Tamil heritage to highlight the contradiction in the DMK’s rhetoric. "On our Tamil soil, which proclaimed equality and brotherhood through the philosophy of 'Yadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir' (To us all towns are one, all men our kin), it is not only disgusting but also dangerous for DMK leaders to continuously sow hatred against North Indians," he stated.

Nagenthran also questioned the silence of the DMK's allies, asking if the Congress and Communist parties endorse this "divisive politics of North vs South". The electorate would "uproot the DMK" in the upcoming assembly elections for using north Indians as "pawns to retain power".

The controversy follows a series of similar remarks by other DMK leaders in recent years, which the opposition claims is a deliberate strategy to polarise the electorate. PTI JSP JR JR SA