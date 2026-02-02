DMK mocks Vijay for saying CM Stalin will ask people to vote for TVK

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) The DMK on Monday mocked TVK founder Vijay over his remark that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will ask people to vote, saying the idea was a "fantastic thing of Vijay’s brain." DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan sarcastically remarked that the actor-politician has contributed a lot to the development of the state.

"Tamil Nadu is number one in GDP because of Vijay. And everybody is getting an education. He had done a lot of good things for the people of Tamil Nadu. And when he is sleeping soundly, he thinks the chief minister will ask people to vote for him," Elangovan said, and added, "What a fantastic thing of his brain." He wanted to become the CM and hence was criticising the sitting chief minister, the DMK organising secretary told PTI in responding to Vijay’s remark today claiming that Stalin would ask the people to vote for ‘whistle’ (TVK election symbol) when he was asked in the midst of his deep slumber.

The TVK founder also claimed that the electoral battle in the upcoming Assembly election for the state was only between the "pure force" represented by the TVK and the "evil force" represented by the DMK.

"The TVK will defeat the DMK and come to power," he said at the party event marking the completion of two years of the TVK.

On Vijay’s remark that "Vijays and Vijis" from every house will turn out in large numbers on the poll day and vote for the TVK, Elangovan replied "that is his dream." PTI JSP KH