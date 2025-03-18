DMK MP accuses Centre of treating southern states in 'step-motherly' manner

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Rajya Sabha DMK member Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of treating southern states in a 'step-motherly' manner and punishing them for performing well on public health parameters.

Initiating a discussion on the working of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Upper House, Siva, a member from Tamil Nadu said the delimitation will have "very bad consequences" for southern states, which have controlled population, whereas in northern states it has gone up.

He also criticised the Centre for decreasing allocation on health in the Union Budget and earmarking a meagre amount for research on medicine.

"Southern states always stand first that's why we are victimised. That's why we are penalised. For everything we are not taken care of. We are being ignored for the way we are performing very well. We have never heard that an outstanding student is punished anywhere but only in our country," Siva said.

He alleged that the Centre is treating southern states with "a step-motherly attitude" and looking at them with partiality.

Siva cited strong public health infrastructure, strong focus on preventive care and community health services, besides secondary and tertiary hospitals providing the best services, to assert how states in the south have focussed to improve public healthcare systems.

"The union government must focus on those states where things are getting worse," he said, adding, "the union government is not focussing on the states that are not performing well, rather they try to punish us".

Siva also said southern states will be at a disadvantage if delimitation is done on the basis of population.

"Whereas southern states have controlled the population, in the northern states it has gone up," he said, adding the government should have concentrated on uniform population control and family planning should have been implemented.

He recollected that in 1976 an amendment was brought in the Constitution that birth control will be implemented across the country uniformly and then only delimitation can be done and it was deferred for 25 years.

Even in 2001 when late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, he also deferred it for 25 years since the population did not come to a level, Siva said, adding "the same situation prevails now also".

He lamented that instead of focussing on controlling the population, the Centre has focussed on imposing NEET examination on states for admission for medical education and said "one size fits all" will not suit medical education.

"Instead of concentrating on controlling the population and implementing family control considering the future of this nation, you are bringing in the (medical) education and compelling all other states to accept only the NEET examination which has bothered the students so much across (the country)," Siva said.

The DMK member also criticised the Centre for cutting budget allocation on health to only 1.9 per cent in this year's Budget from 2.5 per cent in 2017-18 and said considering the number of poor and middle class people in the country the government should have allotted more funds to health.

Participating in the discussion, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress said,"In the last 11 years under the BJP-led government, the condition of the health sector of the country has deteriorated but the government is neither ready to learn from its mistakes nor it is ready to accept the truth." Bhagwat Karad (BJP), however, refuted the charges of the Opposition and cited indicators like rise in life expectancy, decline in maternal and infant mortality rates in India to highlight improvement in the health sector under the present government. PTI RKL ANU