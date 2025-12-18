DMK MP demands Centre publish Keezhadi excavation report at earliest

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday demanded that the Centre immediately publish the Archaeological Survey of India's report on the Keezhadi excavations, saying the delay amounts to "denying the opportunity to the Tamil people to understand their rich culture and heritage".

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Siva said the excavation site in Sivaganga district near Madurai was identified by the ASI in 2013-14, and under archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna's leadership, the team discovered 7,500 artifacts within two years.

However, after Amarnath was transferred in 2016, "the process came to a standstill", Siva said. In 2017, following Madras High Court directions, the State Archaeological Department took over and found an additional 15,000 artifacts, including utensils with Tamil Brahmi inscriptions which dated back to the 5th century BCE.

When Amarnath returned as superintendent of ASI's Chennai Circle in 2021, he submitted a 988-page report after two years of work, with findings carbon-tested at Beta Lab in Florida, Siva said. Despite the Union government's counsel assuring the Madras High Court in 2023 that the report would be published by November 2024, it remains unpublished.

"It is December 2025. So far, it has not been done. Why the delay?" Siva asked, adding that the Tamil Nadu government already runs a museum where 3,000-4,000 visitors come daily, rising to 5,000-6,000 on weekends.

The MP urged the government to publish the excavation report alongside details of experts consulted and the review process "to boost scientific transparency and to ensure cultural truths are not suppressed".

He emphasized that while the excavation is from Tamil Nadu, "it reflects on Indian culture".