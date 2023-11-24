DMK MP Gautham Sigamani served charge sheet in ED case

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) In a money laundering case, a sessions court here on Friday served copies of the charge sheet to Lok Sabha MP, Pon Gautham Sigamani, son of Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and five others.

Additional Sessions Judge Malar Valentina, before whom Gautham Sigamani, K S Rajamahendran, Managing Director of K S Business House, V Jayachandran, K Sadanandam and M Gopinathan appeared, ordered serving of the charge sheet copies to them.

Accordingly, the charge sheet copies were furnished to them, besides the firm K S Business House.

The judge posted to December 22, further hearing of the case.

The Enforcement Directorate had on August 23 filed a charge sheet running to 97 pages against the accused. Earlier, the ED had searched properties linked to Ponmudi and his family members in Chennai and Villupuram and questioned him here at its office for two days.

The ED also had frozen Rs 41 crore worth fixed deposits apart from seized cash and valuables.

The ED initiated the money laundering probe based on a case registered during the previous AIADMK regime by the state police on award of sand mining contracts when Ponmudi was a minister --between 2006 and 2011 during the DMK rule-- to his son and 'benamis'. PTI COR VGN ROH