DMK MP questions PM Modi's absence during Operation Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) DMK MP Tiruchi Siva launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, questioning the PM's commitment to parliamentary democracy.

"Where is our prime minister? We want to see him, Sir?" Siva demanded while speaking during the special discussion in the Upper House on 'Operation Sindoor' -- India's military response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Acknowledging that Modi is a "global leader" and that the BJP considers him "a glory to the country and world," the Tamil Nadu MP pressed for the PM's physical presence in Parliament.

Siva criticised Modi's track record of parliamentary attendance, noting that the PM was absent during previous crucial debates, including discussions on the Manipur situation.

"Never has he turned up. Never has he respected Parliament," he said, emphasising that India operates on the principle of parliamentary democracy.

Taking a pointed jab at the PM's communication style, Siva said, "You are talking so much, we hear in Mann Ki Baat, which we don't understand. We see him waving his hands while going and getting down from aircraft, we don't see him in Parliament. Parliament is supreme." In perhaps his most provocative comment, the DMK leader referenced Modi's past statement about being "son of the God," saying he "humbly accepts" this claim "for only one reason because he is also invisible. He is not seen at all." Siva raised serious questions about the security arrangements around the April 22 attack, noting that Modi's scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir was cancelled on April 19 due to intelligence inputs, yet tourists were allowed to visit the "highly sensitive" area where they were subsequently killed.

"Three days ago, PM was not allowed to go there. Whereas 26 innocent people were allowed to visit the highly sensitive place where they were killed," he said, demanding answers about the security protocols.

The MP highlighted that for 40 minutes during the attack, no security personnel arrived at the scene, and pointed out that the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir's law and order shifted from Srinagar to North Block following the abrogation of Article 370.

Defending the Opposition's role in Parliament, Siva argued that disruptions are not mere obstructionism but attempts to "debate, deliberate and decide." He emphasised that "the government is accountable to Parliament" and "Parliament is answerable to the people." The DMK leader claimed that despite the government not accepting the Opposition's demand for a special parliamentary session on the terror attack, Opposition parties joined the government delegation abroad "to express that we are with the nation." However, he demanded transparency about the delegation's activities: "whom did the delegation meet, how many countries were visited and how many countries extended support. All these questions are unanswered." Siva also raised concerns about parliamentary procedures, alleging that treasury bench members are given preference over opposition speakers and that democratic norms are being undermined. He noted that the prime minister has never attended all-party meetings convened before parliamentary sessions, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh representing the government instead.