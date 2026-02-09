DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday said he had submitted a breach of privilege notice against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for sharing details of an interim trade deal between India and the US in a media interview while the Parliament is in session.

Siva raised the issue soon after the Rajya Sabha met at 11 am and papers were tabled.

"I have given a notice of breach of privilege against Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. He has given an interview with regards to the policy decision of the government outside the House when the Parliament was in session... It amounts to breach of privilege of this House," Siva said, and was supported in his assertion by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said he would look into it. "He has already made a statement in the House... We will look into it," he said.

A brief uproar came from the Opposition benches as the chairman proceeded with the Zero Hour.

Goyal, the commerce and industry minister, on Sunday said adequate safeguards are in place in the trade agreement with the US to protect the interests of farmers and the domestic industry from any significant increase in imports.

The trade deal with the US will "ultimately help our farmers", who are already exporting USD 50-55 billion worth of agricultural and fish products, he said. PTI AO VN VN