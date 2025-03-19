DMK MP urges Centre to prioritise PM's north-south river-linking 'promise'

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) DMK MP T R Baalu on Wednesday urged the Centre to prioritise connecting northern and southern Indian rivers, highlighting the economic and logistical benefits of such initiatives.

Speaking during a discussion on the demand for grants for the Jal Shakti Ministry in Lok Sabha, Baalu alleged that the government was moving slowly on the inter-state river-linking projects, particularly in peninsular India.

Baalu said despite promises made during the 2014 elections, substantial steps toward connecting water-surplus Himalayan rivers with water-deficient peninsular rivers remain unfulfilled.

"In 2014, Modi ji had promised to prioritise inter-state river connections, including Himalayan and Peninsular reservoirs. However, as far as peninsular rivers are concerned, not even a detailed project report (DPR) has been developed," he said.

Alleging a sluggish pace, Baalu pointed out the critical need to link major peninsular rivers like the Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Pennar and Kaveri to address water scarcity in southern India.

"Things are moving at a snail's pace. After the Ken-Betwa project, we thought peninsular India would see more connections but there has been no progress," he said.

The Ken-Betwa river-linking project, which connects rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, has received an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, Baalu said.

While Baalu welcomed this development, he questioned why similar urgency is not shown for other critical projects.

"I am not against the Ken-Betwa project. But why is there no momentum to connect the rivers of peninsular India?" he said.

Baalu underscored the economic advantages of north-south river-linking, suggesting it could enhance cargo transport while also facilitating power generation through strategically located power stations.

"When north and south rivers are connected, river waters can be used to transport cargo, which would bring enormous economic benefits. Power generation along these routes could also help recover costs," he said Drawing a comparison with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Baalu accused the government of hesitating to advance river-linking initiatives.

"The government is pushing forward with the bullet train project without fully assessing its financial returns. Why not apply the same urgency to connecting North and South rivers, which would be far more profitable?" he said.

Baalu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite river-linking projects in southern India.

"I request the PM to ensure that south Indian projects are connected swiftly. This would be far more beneficial than the bullet train and should be developed as quickly as possible," he said.