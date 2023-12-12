DMK MP's remark on J-K bills 'exposes ideological contradictions, confusion' in INDIA alliance: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday said that a DMK member's controversial remark during a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir bills in the Rajya Sabha a day ago brought the “ideological contradictions and confusion” prevailing in the INDIA bloc of the opposition parties.

Opposing two bills moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passage by the Upper House on Monday, DMK MP M. Mohamed Abdulla had invoked rationalist and Dravidian movement founder Periyar to support his points and asked the government to take steps to address several issues in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing flak from the treasury benches.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expunged the DMK member’s remark and reminded the MPs of the responsibility that came with the freedom of speech.

Asked to comment on the matter, senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar said though the DMK member has apologised for his remarks and the Congress also clarified on the issue, Monday's incident “brought to light the ideological contradiction and confusion prevailing among the INDIA alliance members”.

“Separatism has gone into some people's minds. This is a serious issue. Therefore, he had to apologise in the House yesterday. The Congress also had to clarify,” Javadekar told PTI.

“But how much ideological contradiction and confusion are there among the INDIA alliance members that also came to light yesterday,” he added.

Training guns at the opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the voices of those who want to break the country are being heard again.

“Two of the MPs tried this in the Rajya Sabha. They were vehemently condemned in the Rajya Sabha and his (Abdulla’s) remarks were expunged,” Rudy told PTI.

“But more dangerous than this is such a mindset,” the BJP MP from Bihar's Saran Lok Sabha seat said.

“Article 370 was temporary. It was abrogated. The Supreme Court’s decision has also come. Now, creating a controversy on this (abrogation of Article 370) and linking it with the entire country is a dangerous signal from the opposition,” he charged.

However, the AIADMK, which is the main opposition party in the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, said that Abdulla’s remark in the Rajya Sabha created a “confusion” as he wrongly translated Periyar’s quote, which is in Tamil.

“It was not deliberate..Misconception happened due to wrong translation,” AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M. Thambidurai told PTI when asked for his comment.

He further said, “Periyar was a crusader…he was especially against casteism and he wanted to see all people equal…He was a great reformer. He is our founder leader. The AIADMK is always following Periyar’s policy.” “Even the BJP government has accepted Periyar’s (idea of) social justice when they have brought a bill to provide reservation in Jammu and Kashmir. This is Periyar’s victory. That is the thing he fought for,” the AIADMK leader added. PTI PK AS AS