DMK MPs to stage protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament complex on Feb 8

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Saturday announced a 'black shirt' demonstration on February 8 near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to protest against the Centre over 'non-allocation' of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget 2024-25.

Condemning what the party called the union government's 'partiality' in not appropriately funding the State to tackle the situation arising out of damage caused by the recent cyclone, rains and flood, DMK MP and the party's Parliamentary party leader, T R Baalu said MPs from alliance parties, including the Congress have been requested to join them in the national capital.

In the interim budget, there was no announcement on Tamil Nadu's representation seeking relief to the tune of about Rs 37,000 crore following the cyclone, unprecedented rains and flood in December 2023.

"Also, there was no announcement in the interim budget on fund allocation for Tamil Nadu's development projects including establishment of the AIIMS in Madurai," a DMK release said.

The DMK Parliamentarians will stage the protest demonstration at 10 am on February 8 near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

Following the interim budget presentation, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the Centre for making 'no announcements on financial allocation' to Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN ROH