DMK nominates Tiruchi Siva, Constantine Ravindran for RS polls

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) The DMK on Wednesday fielded sitting MP Tiruchi Siva and party spokesperson Professor J Constantine Ravindran as the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on March 16.

A release from the DMK said party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin nominated Siva and Constantine Ravindran to contest the polls.

The DMK has allotted one seat each to its allies -- the Congress and Premalatha Vijaykant-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). PTI VIJ VIJ KH