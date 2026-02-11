DMK not sharing power with alliance partners 'against' social justice: TVK

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) The DMK was using its allies merely to garner votes without giving them a share in power and such an act is against social justice, TVK leader K G Arunraj said on Wednesday.

His comments come in the wake of the ruling DMK and its principal ally Congress sparring on power-sharing.

While senior Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, have been vocal about power-sharing, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday made it clear that while the alliance between the two parties was intact, there was no possibility of sharing power in the state.

"If you look at the situation, one thing must be observed closely. If you look at the chair used by the Chief Minister (M K Stalin), only one leg belongs to the DMK, while the remaining belong to alliance parties. That being the case, using alliance parties only for securing votes without giving them a share in power is an act against social justice," Arunraj said.

"Even if they (DMK) have won over 130 seats, the contribution of alliance parties exists in every single constituency. Can they deny it," the former IRS officer asked.