DMK opposes Centre's 'one nation, one election' push

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Friday opposed the proposal to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, to examine which a committee has been set up by the union government.

After the Centre constituted the panel to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election", DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said on X, "one nation, one election is against the interests of the country."

Ever since the idea was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DMK has all along been opposing it as part of its Dravidian ideology of good governance.

Headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, the committee is tasked with exploring the feasibility of simultaneous polls, opening up the possibility of Lok Sabha elections being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly contests.