DMK raking up delimitation, language policy to divert attention, says Shah, party hits back

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday mounted an attack against the DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing the ruling party of raking up issues like delimitation and 3-language policy to divert attention from serious issues and warned people will seek answers from its leadership over "rampant corruption".

The DMK hit back, accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of 'imposing' Hindi on Tamil Nadu and targeting opposition leaders with cases.

Addressing a press conference here to announce a poll alliance with the opposition AIADMK, Shah slammed the DMK for 'diverting' attention from key issues by raking up matters like delimitation, NEET and the 3-language policy.

"The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is plagued by rampant corruption, atrocities against Dalits and women, and a complete breakdown of law and order. Under (CM M K) Stalin's leadership, the state has witnessed multiple scams including the Rs 39,000 crore liquor scam, sand mining scam, energy scam, transport scam, money laundering, nutrition kit scam, free dhoti scam, illegal raids, smuggling, and MGNREGA-related irregularities." "The people of Tamil Nadu will vote in the upcoming elections (2026) with these issues in mind. The public is now demanding answers from Stalin and (his son and deputy CM) Udhayanidhi on corruption," the BJP leader said.

Further, he underscored that BJP takes immense pride in the Tamil language, culture, and people and holds them in high regard.

It was PM Narendra Modi who honoured Tamil Nadu's rich heritage by installing the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building, something the DMK never even proposed. The PM launched the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam to celebrate the deep cultural ties.

"It was also under his leadership that the traditional Tamil martial art Silambam was included in the Khelo India initiative. PM Narendra Modi established the Central Institute of Classical Tamil with an investment of Rs 25 crore and set up a Tamil Chair at the University of Houston in the US," he said.

Shah emphasised that Modi also released the complete collected works of the renowned Tamil poet Subramania Bharati. Additionally, Tamil Nadu's youth could appear for IAS and IPS exams in Tamil language. CAPF exam papers, previously available only in Hindi and English, are now also provided in Tamil.

"It is because of PM Narendra Modi Ji. Despite being part of the central government in the past, DMK leaders never took such steps," he said.

Wherever BJP or NDA governments are in power, medical and engineering education has been introduced in local languages. However, despite continuous demands over the past three years, Stalin has not initiated medical and engineering education in Tamil.

"DMK has done nothing so far for the Tamil language. The question was raised as to why Congress remains silent, with the assertion that no other party in the country stands with DMK on such issues." Responding to Shah's charges on her party raking up issues to divert public attention, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "It is the union government led by BJP that is imposing Hindi." "We are opposing that. Being opposed to imposition of Hindi, our CM (Stalin) has said we will only accept the 2-language policy (Tamil and English)," she told reporters here.

Central agencies like the CBI and ED were only being used against opposition parties, she said.

The conviction rate of ED was still "less than 2 per cent," and this shows BJP "foisting cases," Kanimozhi added.

"They wrongly believe that they can intimidate us in Tamil Nadu too. They are filing cases to divert attention away from the wrongs committed in their rule," she charged.

Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to few couplets from 'Thirukkural,' cannot be accepted as Centre's service for Tamil, she said. PTI SA SA KH