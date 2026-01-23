DMK regime's only achievement is 'corruption, dynasty rule': AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Maduranthakam (Tamil Nadu), Jan 23 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday slammed the DMK-led government, saying its only achievement was "corruption" and to "perpetuate dynasty rule" in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who elevated his son Udhayanidhi as his deputy, was keen only on seeing his son as the chief Minister, he said, addressing the maiden rally of the NDA ahead of the Assembly election.

"The DMK regime's only achievement during its four-and-a-half years rule is corruption... Stalin made his son Udhayanidhi Deputy Chief Minister and wants him to become chief minister," Palaniswami said sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maduranthakam, located about 87 from Chennai.

He said the NDA was a strong alliance and a victory alliance, which will upset the electoral prospects of the DMK and deliver a humiliating defeat at the hustings.

"We will win 210 Assembly seats, and send the DMK packing home," the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said. PTI JSP JSP ROH