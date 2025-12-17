DMK 'reviving' free laptop scheme to woo voters: Edappadi Palaniswami

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Dec 17 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the DMK government of "reviving" the free laptop scheme for students merely to woo voters ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

He also alleged that the delay deprived poor families of timely benefits.

"Only now, after four years and ahead of the elections, they are saying laptops will be given to 10 lakh students. If they had distributed them before colleges reopened, it would have benefited poor and middle-class students. This announcement is for votes, not for education," he claimed.

Addressing students at an AIADMK IT wing event here, the former chief minister said the scheme, first launched by late CM J Jayalalithaa, helped equip students for scientific education in a digital era.

"Amma (Jayalalithaa) introduced the scheme in Tamil Nadu, keeping students’ future in mind. It benefited not just individuals but entire families. Now, after four years, they announce laptops for 10 lakh students when colleges have already reopened," he said.

Palaniswami also listed initiatives undertaken during the AIADMK regime, including the establishment of 68 arts and science colleges, seven law colleges, 21 polytechnic institutions and Asia’s largest veterinary park in Salem.

Questioning the DMK government’s employment promises, he alleged that only about 50,000 posts had been filled against nearly 75,000 retirements, despite a 2021 manifesto commitment to fill 5.5 lakh vacancies.

"If the chief minister (MK Stalin) claims that 77 per cent of MoUs have been fulfilled, then at least 25 lakh jobs should have been created. This is nothing but deception," he alleged.

He compared this with AIADMK-led global investors’ meets between 2015 and 2019, which, he claimed, attracted investments worth Rs 5.47 lakh crore and generated employment for lakhs of people.

Alleging that the DMK ignored students' concerns during Assembly debates, Palaniswami said welfare schemes were being announced belatedly for electoral gains and urged the youth to support governments that genuinely worked for their welfare.