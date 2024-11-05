DMK rule will continue for second term in 2026, says TN CM

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party will form the government again in 2026.

The overwhelming response from the people during his visit to the city indicated that the people wanted the DMK to return to power again, Stalin, who piloted his DMK to a spectacular victory in the 2021 Assembly election, said.

The DMK's victory ended the decade of AIADMK's rule in the state.

"The 2026 Assembly election will see the DMK form the government for the second term. We will win (the election)," the chief minister told reporters here. PTI JSP KH