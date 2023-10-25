DMK says AIADMK chief Palaniswami does not oppose BJP and Guv Ravi

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has not opposed the BJP and Governor R N Ravi, which made it clear that his opposition to the saffron party is a drama, the ruling DMK alleged on Wednesday.

Referring to Palaniswami's response in a press conference, when he was asked on Governor Ravi's comment about the Aryan-Dravidian narrative, the DMK's official Tamil organ 'Murasoli' said the AIADMK top leader 'struggled' to oppose the BJP and Ravi, who functioned as that party's 'representative.' Further, the daily asked: "...does it not make it clear that Palaniswami's stand of opposition to BJP is a planned drama." Quoting DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin's remark that AIADMK's claim of severing ties with the BJP was a drama marked by cunningness, Murasoli reiterated that accusation and said Palaniswami's 'lie' had been exposed.

On October 23, Ravi had indicated there was no such thing as Aryan and Dravidian races. Claims of racial divide were hence a false narrative, he said, and blamed concerted attempts to write a parallel history.

He had claimed that great freedom fighters like the Maruthu brothers and Muthuramalinga Thevar had been reduced to the stature of caste leaders due to a 'political conspiracy' to promote the British's false narrative of the Aryan-Dravidian racial divide.

The DMK newspaper hit out at Palaniswami, the Leader of the opposition, for not speaking on Dravidian ideology though he headed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. PTI VGN VGN KH