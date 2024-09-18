DMK says it will continue to oppose one nation, one election

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday said it would continue to oppose the "one nation, one election" plan of the Centre, asserting this has been its position ever since the idea was mooted.

DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi said, "we have been opposing this from day one," adding the party would continue to hold on to its stand.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition, AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel, did not specify if his party supported or opposed the proposal, stating that "still there is a long way to go," considering aspects including amendments to be carried out and technicalities.

Moving ahead with its "one nation, one election" plan, the union government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise. PTI VGN SA