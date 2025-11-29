DMK says it will raise 'timeline for Governors' demand in Parliament

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Saturday said it would raise during the winter session of Parliament its demand to fix a timeline for the Governor of a state to give assent for Bills adopted by the legislative Assembly.

Also, it would demand in the House immediate approval by the President for a Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to set up Kalaignar University, the party said.

In a meeting of MPs presided here by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, the party adopted a resolution in this regard.

The DMK asserted that it will not rest in its legal battle to set a time limit for the Governor to give assent to Bills passed by the Assembly.

It is a pledge of party top leader Stalin to take forward the legal fight.

CM Stalin asked if it was correct on the part of the BJP government at the Centre to ignore the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu while taking pride about India being the largest democracy.

It was not fair to not pay attention to the representations of the state taken up in the forms of letters, petitions and resolutions passed in the Assembly.

No one with conscience will accept betrayal of Tamil Nadu that provides huge tax revenues. The state has acheieved an economic growth of 11.19 per cent, the top in the country by overcoming such betrayal of the centre.

In the upcoming session of Parliament, the BJP government must answer the representatives of the people of Tamil Nadu, he said in a social media post tagging the resolutions passed.

The resolution recalled that on 24.04.2025, during the demand for grants for the Higher Education Department (2024-25) in the Assembly, it was announced that a new university would soon be established in Kumbakonam.

The bill for the university named after 'Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar,' (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) "who realized not only the school education dream but also the higher education dream of the common people, was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 28, 2025, and passed the following day and sent to the Governor on May 2, 2025 for his assent.

Instead of clearing the Bill, the Governor, who "does not respect" the Bills passed by the government elected by the people, sent it to the President.

By doing so, he has shown his hatred towards the service rendered by the Dravidian movement to promote education.

Underlining that the state government has already approached the Supreme Court against Governor R N Ravi reserving the varsity Bill for Presidential reference, the DMK meeting said, it "resolves that the President must immediately give her assent to the Kalaignar University Bill." The Dravidian party said it would voice its demand in Parliament over timeline and clearance of the Bill to set up the Kalaignar varsity.

The DMK condemned the BJP-led Centre for allegedly not "respecting state rights, ignoring the state in Railway projects and in (related) fund allocation," and thus betraying Tamil Nadu.

The Stalin-led meet sought immediate release of Rs 3,548.22 crore under the Samagra Shiksha programme to the state and slammed the BJP government at the Centre for its alleged stand that it would not release funds to Tamil Nadu if the state did not accept the "Saffron policy." The Centre must immediately release Rs 1,290 crore to the state The new labour codes must not affect labour welfare and the rights of workers in each state. The DMK demanded a permanent solution to the fishermen issue and sought immediate steps to get released the Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka. The DMK also wanted measures for release of boats seized by the island nation.

It sought the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought approval for MetroRail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai.

The DMK demanded that the Centre grant expeditious approval for Coimbatore and Madurai airport expansion and enhance the permissible moisture content to 22 per cent from 17 per cent for paddy procurement.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on December 1, 2025.