DMK showing 'brazenness' after 'stinging blow' from court on Sanatan Dharma: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday slammed the DMK for raising questions on the decision of the Madras High Court on the Sanatan Dharma row, calling the party ruling Tamil Nadu "anti-Hindu and anti-Constitution".

Instead of removing Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from the post and prosecuting him for hate speech, the ruling DMK has resorted to "brazenness" by holding the court's decision erroneous and questioning the integrity of the judge who passed the order, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla charged.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court quashed an FIR registered against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly distorting the comments made by Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma, wondering why those initiating "hate speech" were allowed to go scot-free while those reacting to it had to face the law.

The ruling DMK on Thursday described the court's judgment as "wrong", saying the personal belief of the judge has no place in the judgment.

Reacting sharply, Poonawalla said after a "stinging blow" from the court, the DMK is showing "brazenness".

Instead of being "apologetic" and prosecuting Udhayanidhi Stalin for giving "calls for genocide against Hindus", the DMK is questioning the "integrity" of the judge, the BJP spokesperson charged.

"They are saying that the judiciary is wrong and it is the ideology of the judge that has resulted in such a judgment," he said.

Poonawalla alleged that the DMK is an "anti-Hindu and anti-Constitution party".

"You don't file a case against somebody who calls for genocide against Hindus, you don't call for action against those who spew venom against the Hindus. You target those who have called out your Hindu phobia," he said, slamming the DMK.

"This is an abuse of the process of law and abuse of the Constitution. It is targeting of constitutional institutions apart from targeting of Hindus," Poonawalla charged.

The BJP spokesperson also aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the issue.

"Where is Rahul Gandhi? He is not uttering a word.

"He will speak up on the so-called Islamophobia but he is quiet on this Hinduphobia. He will speak up on hate speech but he is quiet here. Rahul Gandhi will speak up on the protection of the Constitution but he is quiet here," he charged.

Rahul Gandhi's eloquent silence says a lot, Poonawalla added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS