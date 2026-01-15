DMK slams Amit Shah over Thiruvalluvar Day wishes; cites poor knowledge of Tamil culture

Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan on Thursday took a sharp dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for wishing the people Thiruvalluvar Day instead of Pongal, suggesting the BJP leadership possesses a "very poor" understanding of Tamil culture.

Thiruvalluvar Day is annually celebrated on the second day of Tamil Month Thai, which coincides with the 'Mattu Pongal', the second day of the harvest festival, Pongal.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Elangovan emphasised that Pongal is a secular harvest festival dedicated to farmers and agriculturalists.

"Pongal is not a religious function; it is intended to celebrate the work of the farmers," Elangovan stated. "I don't know, Amit Shah might have thought Thiruvalluvar is also a farmer. Their knowledge of Tamil is very poor; they don't know how rich the Tamil culture or lifestyle is." The DMK leader further challenged the Union Minister to internalise the saint-poet's teachings. "Thiruvalluvar said all men are born equal. At least now, after wishing for Thiruvalluvar Day, they should speak that all men are born equal. Then we will be happy," he added.