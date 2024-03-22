DMK stages protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday staged a protest here against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED and demanded his release.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, and some sitting and former party MLAs and scores of workers participated.

Tagging photos of the protest on his 'X' handle, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said, " we, #DMK, vehemently condemn the egregious assault on democracy that occurred in our nation's capital." "@AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal #SaveDemocracy #Vote4INDIA," he wrote.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. PTI SA SA ROH