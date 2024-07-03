DMK students wing protests against NEET, demands abolition of medical entrance exam

Chennai: The students wing of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday held a protest here against NEET, reiterating the party's demand for the abolition of the central qualifying test for medical admissions.

The protest, titled "No More NEET" was led by the party's Students Wing Secretary and Kancheepuram MLA, CVMP Ezhilarasan. The protesters were clad in black.

Senior party leader and DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi addressed the protesters. The agitation was held at Valluvar Kottam here.

The protest comes days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed yet another resolution, seeking NEET exemption to the state.

The agitation was also held in the backdrop of the recent irregularities regarding the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test.

The DMK has been opposing NEET for long, claiming it was against social justice and state's rights and has been insisting that marks secured in the class 12 exams should be the criteria for medical admissions.