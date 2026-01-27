Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) A DMK MLA has lashed out at the Congress for some of its MPs raising the power-sharing issue, prompting a sharp retort from the national party, a key ally of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.
Subsequently, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Tuesday asked party members to refrain from publicly expressing or discussing their opinions on alliances, seat allocation, or allies.
Instead of stoking unnecessary controversies, they should focus on constructive activities aimed at achieving electoral victory, he said.
"Party functionaries must completely refrain from discussing alliances, seat-sharing, and matters related to alliance partners in public. As unnecessary controversies yield no benefit, they should focus on constructive activities with the sole objective of achieving electoral success," Bharathi said in a post on 'X'.
Decisions on seat allocation or alliances will be announced at the "appropriate time" by the party leadership, he added.
According to a source, the DMK issued the directive after party legislator G Thalapathy of Madurai North said he was "pained that two Congress MPs raised the issue of power-sharing despite not being concerned about the Assembly elections." "Some people should be taught a lesson to safeguard dignity. They don’t have sufficient cadre strength to mobilise workers at the booth level," Thalapathy said while speaking at a Language Martyrs' Day meeting in Madurai on January 25.
His comments drew sharp criticism from TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, who said in a post on 'X' that Thalapathy's remarks were "unnecessary and highly condemnable". PTI JSP SSK SA
DMK tells cadre to refrain from public comments on alliances after party MLA's outburst
