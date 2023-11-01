DMK-TN Guv row: Higher Education Minister says he will abstain from convocation

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Wednesday said he will abstain from Thursday's convocation at the Madurai Kamaraj University, as Governor R N Ravi declined a proposal to confer an honorary doctorate on Communist leader N Sankaraiah.

The veteran leader was a freedom fighter and had been imprisoned. He is known for his simplicity and love for the poor, the minister, who is the Pro-Chancellor of the varsity, said.

"Despite the syndicate and the senate passing resolutions and my request, the Governor has refused to award him a doctorate degree. He should explain the reason for his action," Ponmudy told reporters here.

He claimed that the university's Vice Chancellor and registrar had called on the Governor and sought his approval to honour the Communist leader.

Chief Minister M K Stalin conferred the state government's first "Thagaisal Thamizhar" award on Sankaraiah but the latter returned the purse of Rs 25 lakh to the government to be used for the welfare of the poor, Ponmudy said.

"It has become the wont of the Governor to speak contrary to the truth. He had said the state government had not done anything for the freedom fighters. It was a lie," the minister said.

It was regrettable the Governor was displaying his affiliation to the RSS and the BJP and also gave the impression that he cared for freedom fighters.

"Hence, I have decided to boycott the convocation ceremony tomorrow at the Madurai Kamaraj University, condemning the Governor's refusal for an honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah," the minister said. PTI JSP KH