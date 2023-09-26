DMK to organise Women’s rights conference, Sonia Gandhi to take part, says Kanimozhi

Chennai: The DMK has proposed to conduct women’s rights conference here on October 14 demanding the Centre to take steps to immediately implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the party’s Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi said here on Tuesday.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and women leaders from the India alliance will take part in the conference to be organised by the DMK’s women wing at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam, the Lok Sabha member said in a statement here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will preside over the conference, which will be organised to mark the birth centenary of DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Referring to the women’s reservation bill passed in Parliament, she said it was announced that it would come into effect from 2029 and that too “is uncertain.”

“Hence this conference will call upon the Centre to take steps to immediately implement the 33 percent reservation for women which has become a compulsion," she said.

Top women leaders of the INDIA alliance will address the conference.

Stalin, dispensing the Dravidian model of governance, is taking forward the late leader’s numerous initiatives for women development, by introducing several schemes such as the free travel pass for women and appointing women as temple priests, Kanimozhi added.