DMK too will boycott Governor Ravi''s I-Day tea party

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) The DMK on Wednesday said it would boycott the 'At Home Reception' to be hosted by Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Independence Day.

The ruling party's organisation secretary R S Bharathi told PTI that there will be no representation from the party side at the event. As regards the government's participation, it will be announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, also the DMK chief, he added.

Congress and other allies of the DMK on Tuesday announced that they will boycott the Independence Day tea party to be hosted by the Governor as he went against the "interests of Tamil Nadu." The main opposition AIADMK is all set to take part in the event. PTI VGN SA