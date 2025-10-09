DMK top leader Udhayanidhi Stalin says 'hand will never leave us'

Madurai, Oct 9 (PTI) Alluding to a strong bond between his party, the DMK and its key ally the Congress, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday cryptically said, the "hand will never leave us." Taking part in an event near Dindigul during his visit to the district, he referred to the rousing reception accorded by the people; who went on to greet him by shaking hands.

In this context, the DMK youth wing secretary said he wondered what would happen to his hand and quickly remarked, "but then again, the hand will never leave us." The Deputy Chief Minister's comment is seen as an indirect reference to the Congress party and his wish that the grand old party would continue to be part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

On September 26 too, Udhayanidhi had made a similar statement. After alluding to signals on the demand from Congress for more seats in the 2026 Assembly election, the Deputy CM had then said, "there is no need to bother, the hand will always be with us".

Actor-politician, TVK chief Vijay had offered a share in power to potential allies. PTI JR VGN