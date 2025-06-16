DMK trying to weaken PMK, claims Anbumani Ramadoss

Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday claimed that the ruling DMK was attempting to weaken the party, unable to bear the discipline among PMK cadres and also its growing popularity among people.

Also, he accused the ruling dispensation of 'deceiving' the Vanniyar community on the reservation issue.

Following the recent successful PMK youth conference, the DMK was apparently taken aback by the magnitude of the conference and the sheer self-discipline of the PMK members, he said.

"The DMK is trying to weaken the PMK as it is unable to tolerate the restrained cadre force and increasing popularity. Also because, at the conference, I had accused the DMK of deceiving the Vanniyar community on the promise of reservation," Anbumani said, addressing party members at a meeting in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

The DMK’s annoyance was also due to his plea to the entire Vanniyar community to vote against the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election, he said.

"Stalin is afraid that the Vanniyar community would vote against the DMK in next year's assembly poll," Anbumani alleged.

Further, neither he nor PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss were responsible for the confusion in the PMK party, he alleged and accused the DMK of attempting to create confusion as it "desperately wanted to return to power." He recalled that the Vanniyar youth conference organised by the PMK had called upon the state government to ensure internal quota for the community under the OBC category and also enhance the reservation for SC to two per cent.

Anbumani exuded the hope that the PMK would be part of the ruling coalition post the 2026 assembly election.