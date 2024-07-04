DMK using NEET as a tool to oppose BJP, claims TN BJP president

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Jul 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP on Thursday accused the DMK and other parties of using the NEET as a tool to target the BJP government at the Centre.

It also reiterated that the ruling dispensation should furnish a white paper on the performance of students from the state in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

BJP state chief K Annamalai sought to know what prevented the Tamil Nadu government, which passed resolutions in the Assembly seeking exemption from NEET on three occasions, from revealing the details.

"The state government should present the data on the students' performance ten years before and after the test came into existence. Let the government say if any particular section like OBC, SC/ST has been affected due to the test," Annamalai told reporters here.

Wondering why the DMK government was not revealing the data, he said views even if they opposed the screening test would last if they were expressed on a scientific basis, he said.

"They are opposing NEET only because they want to oppose the BJP. Also, people including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-politician Vijay are using it as a tool against the Centre," Annamalai alleged.

On the DMK government's state education policy, he said "it was 90 per cent cut copy paste of the New Education Policy. There's no innovation, no new thinking, they wanted to bring a new education policy just for the sake of politics." The draft state education policy was submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin recently by the Justice D Murugesan Committee. PTI JSP JSP SS