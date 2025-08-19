DMK veteran T R Baalu bereaved

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Senior DMK leader TR Baalu's wife and mother of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Renukadevi Balu died on Tuesday, the party said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Baalu's residence here and laid wreaths on the body and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, saffron party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss were among those who condoled the death.

Ministers including EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, DMK leaders including RS Bharathi paid floral tributes.

Renukadevi Balu, who was treated at a hospital here for illness, passed away today.

TR Baalu is a DMK veteran, the party treasurer, a former union minister and a Lok Sabha MP. PTI VGN VGN KH