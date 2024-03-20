DMK manifesto: Repeal CAA, disband NITI Aayog and ban NEET exam in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc in its manifesto released on Wednesday promised to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 if the opposition alliance wins the LS polls.

Advertisment

Disbanding the current NITI Aayog, set up by the BJP regime and establishing again the Planning Commission to draft plans based on the requests of state governments is another assurance the DMK has made.

Waiving loans and interests for farmers in nationalised and scheduled banks, waiver of educational loans for students, monthly entitlement of Rs 1000 for all women in every state and formation of State Development Council by including Chief Ministers were among the promises made by the DMK.

Exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam and complete removal of toll booths on national highways, forms part of poll promises of the Dravidian party.