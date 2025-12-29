DMK will return to power through women's power: TN CM M K Stalin

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that DMK's policies empower women, who will in turn enable the party to "return to power".

"Women’s liberation and progress are the results of the Dravidian revolution... Through women’s power, the DMK winning again in the state is becoming certain,” Stalin said, calling upon party cadre to advance the cause of equality and social justice across generations.

Speaking at the "Victorious Tamil Women conference", an event organised by DMK women's wing at Palladam, in this district, the chief minister also promised the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' government would continue to function as a government for women, reaffirming his party’s commitment to gender equality and empowerment with its welfare schemes.

Referring to the Women’s Reservation Act passed by the Parliament, the chief minister said the BJP-led central government imposed “unnecessary conditions” in the act and its implementation remains uncertain.

"The BJP does not want women to share power. They passed the bill only in letter," he alleged.

In contrast, he said, the DMK government had ensured 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies and would continue to demand 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and in the state Assemblies.

Saluting the contributions of women to the Dravidian movement, Stalin recalled that since the days of the Justice Party and the Self-Respect Movement, women had played a decisive role in social reform.

“From Alamelu Mangai Thayarammal to Moovalur Ramamirtham and Sathyavani Muthu, women have stood at the forefront of the Dravidian movement for over a century,” he said.

Tracing the evolution of the DMK’s Women’s Wing -- first initiated as a forum by DMK founder C N Annadurai in 1956 and later strengthened by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi -- Stalin said the current generation of women must take pride in that legacy.

“You must not only know history but carry forward the progress achieved by women under the Dravidian movement,” he urged.

Reiterating his government’s focus on women-centric governance, Stalin listed flagship welfare initiatives, including the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' that provides a monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 to over 1.3 crore women, and the 'Magalir Vidiyal Payanam', a scheme offering free bus travel for women.

“These schemes have restored self-respect, confidence and financial independence among women, and are revolutionary in their impact,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, while delivering his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin drew attention to the massive turnout in the event, stating that the sight of the crowd in Palladam had caused the "Sanghi" and "slave" (opposition) groups to lament and panic.

"They will not sleep for the next 10 days... This gathering is proof of the welcome our chief minister’s leadership has received among women," said Udhayanidhi.

He also said the Dravidian movement has always been powered by women.

"During the Vaikom struggle 101 years ago, when Periyar was arrested, his wife Nagammaiyar took over the protest and led it to success. It was women who originally bestowed the title 'Periyar' upon him," he said.

DMK MP and Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, who presided over the conference, insisted that women are safe under the DMK rule.

"The opposition and Sanghi groups claim women are unsafe under the DMK rule. However, in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl was victimised by an MLA, and her family had to fight for years while being harassed by police.

In contrast, in Chief Minister Stalin's regime, when an incident occurred in Coimbatore, a charge sheet was filed within 30 days to ensure justice," said Kanimozhi. The conference was organised by DMK's western zonal women's wing.