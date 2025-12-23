DMK working with gusto to ensure voting rights for people: TN CM

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said his party has worked with determination during the recently concluded SIR exercise and it continues to work now also to ensure voting rights of the people.

Addressing a Christmas event here, Stalin appealed to the people to take the DMK regime's flagship schemes to every household.

He claimed: "No necessity for me to convey to the people the kind of fear minorities are enduring." Only the DMK has the capability to oppose autocratic forces, he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election is due by March-April 2026. PTI VGN JSP VGN KH