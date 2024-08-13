DMK's allies to boycott Governor Ravi's I-Day tea party

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Congress and other allies of the DMK on Tuesday announced that they will boycott the Independence Day tea party to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on August 15.

TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai said his party has decided to abstain from the Independence Day tea party at Raj Bhavan here as the "activities of the governor have been against the interests of Tamil Nadu and also the duly elected government in the state." "I thank the governor for the invite. The activities of the governors are becoming political during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime... We are boycotting the tea party," Selvaperunthagai said in a statement here.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, another ally of the DMK, said his party would give a miss to the tea party in protest against the "anti-Tamil Nadu actions" of Ravi.

The CPI, CPI (M), and the MDMK, too, have announced that they would shun the tea party. PTI JSP ANE