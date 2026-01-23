DMK's days are 'numbered', alleges PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss at NDA rally

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Slamming the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday alleged that corruption had pervaded all the government departments and Chief Minister M K Stalin's days in power are "numbered".

Addressing NDA's political rally in Maduranthakam, about 100 km from here, Ramadoss, who recently joined the alliance, said "Today, marks the end of the DMK regime. This rally is the beginning of the end of the DMK government." Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the rally, Anbumani Ramadoss said, "We (the NDA alliance) would like to welcome our Prime Minister under whose dynamic leadership India is fast progressing towards becoming a super power and a developed nation by 2047." Launching a sharp attck on the ruling DMK, he claimed that the government had failed on all fronts.

"This DMK government is corrupt. DMK means zero government and zero governance. If you look at what the DMK has achieved in the last five years, it is zero,” he said.

Listing out alleged financial irregularities, Anbumani Ramadoss claimed that there was corruption worth Rs 888 crore in the local administration department, Rs 4,750 crore linked to illegal sand mining, and in TASMAC about Rs 5,000 crore.

"Totally, the corruption which has been rampant in the all the government departments is pegged at Rs 6 lakh crore. This is the achivement of the DMK in the last 5 years, " he alleged.

Addressing the gathering, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran urged the voters to support the NDA and remove the DMK government Beginning his speech, he asked the auidence to repeat slogans hailing PM Modi and the NDA.

Calling the public rally a "conference", he claimed that the ruling party would be panicking over the scale of the event.

He also made a reference to the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, saying, "Soon after the arrival of Modi the sun is nowhere to be seen." Refering to the induction of AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran into the alliance, Nagenthran welcomed Dhinakaran and said the past differences in AIADMK were just "sibling rivarly".

"Let us unite and work together... 100 per cent there will be change of government in 2026." On January 21, Dhinakaran's AMMK formally joined the NDA. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH