DMK's student wing to stage protest in Chennai against NEET

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) The ruling DMK's student wing on Wednesday said it would stage a protest here on June 24 seeking the President's assent for a Tamil Nadu Bill that envisages exemption from NEET for the state.

Secretary of the Dravidian party's students wing CVMP Ezhilarasan alleged that NEET itself "is fraudulent" and therefore it has being opposed by the DMK right from when the centrally-administered all-India entrance test for medical admissions was introduced.

On June 24 morning, the anti-NEET agitation will be held near the Valluvar Kottam point here, the DMK leader said.

The protest seeks action against those responsible for the irregularities in the NEET exam this year and to condemn the BJP regime for its "autocratic" approach in continuing with the national test despite the deaths by suicide of many students, he said, adding that the aim was to get Presidential assent for the proposed bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

In the name of eligibility, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was implemented by the "fascist" BJP government to prevent poor students from pursing medical education, Ezhilarasan, also an MLA, alleged.

"The test is against social justice, it does not have equality in its scheme and denies opportunities to rural students." There is nationwide opposition to the test in the wake of irregularities and DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin has been staunchly opposing the test by pointing out that the test itself is "fraudulent". PTI VGN VGN ANE