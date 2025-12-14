DMK's youth wing will fight against 'Delhi': Udhayanidhi Stalin

Thiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) Dec 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said DMK's youth wing would be at the forefront to safeguard the state from those who try to dominate from Delhi, apparently hitting out at the BJP.

Udhayanidhi, also the DMK's youth wing chief, targeted the fledging TVK led by actor politician Vijay.

Addressing the DMK's youth wing (north zone) functionaries meeting here, he said, DMK youngsters are not only disciplined, but they always stand with "self-respect" and never succumb to any kind of external pressure.

"Today, there is a notion that youths cannot be controlled if they are present in large numbers as they move like flood water without a barrier. But, the youth wing members of the DMK are not like that. They are well-disciplined. And this meeting is an example of that," he said.

"Many" political parties try to bring youths to their outfits, he said, adding, "Even if there are one crore youth wing members in a party and if they are not disciplined, that party cannot achieve anything." Apparently, Udhayanidhi was targeting the TVK which mobilized a lot of young people for its rallies. In TVK's September 27 Karur rally, as many as 41 people were killed in a stampede.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments in Gujarat, Udhayanidhi said, "Some people are trying to threaten Tamil Nadu today. Shah said in Gujarat that the next target for the BJP is Tamil Nadu after winning the elections in Bihar." "I want to reply to his comments today. If you try to provoke or threaten us by making such a comment, the DMK's youth wing members are ready to safeguard Tamil Nadu by standing in the front row of the warfield," the Deputy CM said.

Further he said, "You (BJP) might have won in Bihar or in Uttar Pradesh, even in some other northern states. But in Tamil Nadu, you cannot win. Because Tamil Nadu always has its own uniqueness. Till today ideologies of rationalist leader Thanthai Periyar, DMK founder C N Annadurai and former CM M Karunanidhi protect and guide the state. We will not allow you (the BJP) to enter Tamil Nadu at any cost." Referring to the presence of a large number of youths for the meeting, he said, two years ago, a similar event was conducted in Salem by the party's youth wing and it was a success.

"After that meeting, you all ensured that the DMK emerge victorious in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Today, I am confident that you will all make our party win in the next year's Assembly polls. In such a situation, this meeting holds significance," he said.

Nearly 1.90 lakh youths are participating in this meeting and even those who were appointed at booth level have taken part, he said.

Referring to the recent general council meeting of the AIADMK in which a resolution was passed that AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami would be the Chief Minister after the 2026 elections, he said, "Palaniswami should first safeguard his own party as a lot of members are leaving." Before concluding his speech, Udhayanidhi requested CM Stalin to give opportunities to a lot of youths to contest in the forthcoming Assembly polls.