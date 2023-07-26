DMRA accredited under Capacity Building Commission's National Standards, says DMRC

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Academy has been accredited under the prestigious Capacity Building Commission's National Standards, as assessed by the National Accreditation Board of Education & Training, officials said on Wednesday.

Union Minster of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, in a formal ceremony on Tuesday, presented the accreditation certificate, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

"This is an important feather in the cap for DMRA (Delhi Metro Rail Academy) since this prestigious recognition stands as a testament to DMRA's unwavering commitment to excellence and the outstanding quality of training it offers," it said.

The accreditation marks a significant milestone in standardising training processes and delivering unparalleled education in the field of rail-based urban transportation systems, it added. PTI KND SZM