DMRC awards contracts to boost firefighting system on its corridors

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) To strengthen fire safety infrastructure across its network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded two contracts for maintenance and modification of the firefighting systems on its corridors.

According to the tender, the first contract is valued at Rs 198.12 lakh and covers the maintenance of the firefighting system along Line 7, stretching from Majlis Park to Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin.

The scope of work also extends to the Mukundpur depot, Mukundpur staff quarters and RSS buildings at Majlis Park, Dhaula Kuan and INA, it said.

The second contract has been awarded for Rs 96.89 lakh and relates to the maintenance and modification of the firefighting system on Line 2 North.

This section runs from the Central Secretariat to Samaypur Badli and includes Khyberpass depot, Badli depot and all associated buildings, it said.

According to the tender, the works are aimed at ensuring that firefighting installations across stations, depots and related facilities remain fully functional and comply with safety standards.

The scope of maintenance typically includes check-up, cleaning, testing and replacement of equipment as required.

It also involves monitoring of pipelines, sprinklers, hydrants, alarms and other critical components that form the firefighting infrastructure, according to the tender.

The firefighting systems installed on Metro premises are considered a vital line of defence in case of emergencies such as fire outbreaks, it said.

With lakhs of commuters depending on Delhi Metro daily, officials said maintaining such systems in optimum condition is an essential part of safety operations.

The DMRC said it has periodically awarded similar contracts to ensure uninterrupted services and compliance with fire safety norms.

The corporation also conducts routine inspections and preventive maintenance activities in its depots, sub-stations, control rooms and staff quarters to enhance safety preparedness, it said.

In August and September, several incidents caused by signalling issues on a few Metro lines, especially on Yellow Line, left commuters waiting for hours. PTI SHB ARI