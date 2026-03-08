DMRC begins operations on two new metro corridors

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday commenced train services at 3 pm on two newly inaugurated corridors following their opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The services on the Majlis Park-Maujpur Badarpur and Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park sections.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three additional Metro lines aimed at improving connectivity across the national capital.

The two new stretches include a 12.3 km section of the Pink Line between Majlis Park and Maujpur Babarpur and a 9.9 km section of Magenta Line connecting Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park.

According to DMRC, these corridors are expected to benefit residents in several areas including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro project. These lines have a combined length of 16.1 km.

The proposed routes include R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj. These sections are expected to provide improved connectivity between key locations such as Noida, south Delhi and the airport, it added. PTI SHB AKY